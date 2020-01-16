Público
CaixaBank abre un plan de prejubilaciones voluntarias para empleados de Barcelona y Teruel

Se podrán acoger a la medida un máximo de 376 trabajadores, pero que la entidad, que cerró recientemente un ERE para 2.023 trabajadores, prevé que sea menor.

El logo de CaixaBank se refleja en un cristal, en la sede de la entidad en Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea

CaixaBank ha iniciado este jueves con la representación sindical la negociación de un plan de desvinculaciones voluntarias incentivadas dirigido exclusivamente a empleados de las provincias de Barcelona y Teruel, una medida a la que se podrán acoger un máximo de 376 trabajadores, pero que la entidad prevé que sea menor.

Los interesados en adherirse a este plan de prejubilaciones voluntarias, que es similar a los impulsados en años anteriores, deben tener 58 años o más, ha informado CaixaBank.

El banco presidido por Jordi Gual, que cuenta actualmente con una plantilla de 27.000 empleados, ha indicado que el impacto de esta medida dependerá finalmente del número de adhesiones voluntarias que se registren, así como del presupuesto disponible.

CaixaBank confía en cerrar un acuerdo con los sindicatos en los "próximos días" sobre los detalles de este plan de desvinculaciones, y trabaja con el calendario de poder abrir el plazo de solicitudes de adhesión a principios de febrero.

La entidad ya preveía llevar a cabo esta medida desde el año pasado, ya que el compromiso de negociación se incluyó en el acuerdo laboral firmado con los representantes sindicales en mayo de 2019 de un ERE para 2.023 trabajadores.

Tras este plan, CaixaBank también prevé contratar nuevo personal en la provincia de Barcelona, centrándose en perfiles jóvenes para impulsar la renovación de su equipo profesional.

