Caixabank vende por 4.000 millones el 80% de su negocio inmobiliario a Lone Star

Traspasa por casi 4.000 millonnes una cartera de activos inmobiliarios disponibles para la venta y el 100% del capital de Servihabitat

El logo de CaixaBank se refleja en un cristal, en la sede de la entidad en Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Caixabank dijo el jueves que ha cerrado la venta del 80% de su negocio inmobiliario a fondos controlados por Lone Star por un importe de 3.974 millones de euros.

El negocio inmobiliario de Caixabank consiste en una cartera de activos inmobiliarios disponibles para la venta a 31 de octubre de 2017 y el 100 por cien del capital social de Servihabitat, su plataforma de servicios de gestión de activos del sector.

En un comunicado a la CNMV el jueves, Caixabank dijo que la totalidad del negocio tiene una valoración de 4.967,5 millones de euros, frente a una valoración de 7.000 millones cuando se realizó el acuerdo de venta en junio.

Caixabank dijo que la operación tendrá un impacto positivo de 15 puntos básicos en en la ratio de capital CET 1 fully loaded, la medida más exigente de solvencia en el sector, frente a los 30 puntos que estimaba inicialmente. 

