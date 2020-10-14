Calviño dice no tener "prisa" por vender la participación en Bankia-Caixabank

MadridActualizado:
La vicepresidenta de Asuntos Económicos, Nadia Calviño, ha asegurado este miércoles que "no hay prisa" por vender la participación del Estado en la entidad resultante de la fusión de Bankia y Caixabank porque el objetivo es "maximizar el valor".
"No tenemos prisa" por vender estas acciones, resultado del rescate de Bankia y que supondrán el 16 % del capital de la futura entidad, ha insistido Calviño en una entrevista en Bloomberg TV.
"El objetivo del Gobierno es maximizar el valor de la participación pública en el banco, por lo que adoptaremos las decisiones apropiadas para maximizar el valor y no tenemos prisa en desinvertir", ha subrayado Calviño.
En este sentido, la vicepresidenta tercera del Gobierno ha señalado que, como principal accionista de Bankia, el Estado pretende contribuir a apoyar la estabilidad del sistema financiero.
CaixaBank y Bankia, tercera y cuarta entidad española respectivamente, se encuentran inmersas en un proceso de fusión que daría origen a una institución con activos por valor de 650.000 millones de euros, unas 6.600 sucursales (4.400 la entidad de origen catalán y más de 2.200 la entidad nacionalizada) y una plantilla conjunta superior a los 51.000 empleados (casi 35.600 CaixaBank y unos 16.000 Bankia).
Cuando se materialice la fusión, prevista para el primer trimestre de 2021, el Estado, a través del Fondo de Reestructuración Ordenada Bancaria (FROB), reducirá su participación en Bankia del 61,8% al 16%.
El rescate de Bankia en 2012 implicó la inyección de unos 24.000 millones de euros en ayudas públicas, de las que el Estado ha recuperado hasta la fecha algo más de 3.000 millones tras la enajenación de dos paquetes accionariales y vía dividendos.
