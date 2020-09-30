Los casinos Caesars compra las casas de apuestas William Hill por 3.200 millones 

londresActualizado:
El operador de casinos estadounidense Caesars Entertainment acordó el miércoles la compra del grupo de apuestas británico William Hill por 2.900 millones de libras (3.700 millones de dólares, o 3.200 millones de euros) para expandir su presencia en el creciente mercado de apuestas deportivas de EEUU.
El grupo propietario del Caesars Palace de Las Vegas tiene la intención de vender los activos no estadounidenses de William Hill, incluyendo más de 1.400 casas de apuestas en Reino Unido, y dijo que integraría el negocio de EEUU en Caesars con pocos o ningún despido.
Varias fuentes dijeron a Reuters esta semana que Caesars podría vender los activos británicos al fondo de capital privado Apollo y, si eso no se materializase, lanzaría un proceso de subasta.
Las acciones de William Hill, que ya ofertaba apuestas deportivas en los casinos de Caesars en los Estados Unidos, alcanzaron el pasado viernes un máximo de 312 peniques después de que la compañía británica dijese que había recibido propuestas de compra separadas de Caesars y Apollo.
Con el visto bueno del consejo de administración al acuerdo con Caesars, la cotización hoy sugiere que los inversores esperan que la adquisición a 272 peniques por acción por parte de la compañía estadounidense se lleve a cabo. Las acciones de William Hill se situaban el miércoles en Londres en 274 peniques.
"Esta es la mejor opción", dijo el presidente de William Hill, Roger Devlin.
