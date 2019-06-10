El expresidente del Govern, Jaume Matas, ha aceptado este lunes ante la Audiencia Provincial de Baleares haber cometido un delito de prevaricación y fraude en el marco del caso Son Espases pero no ha admitido haber cometido el delito de tráfico de influencias.
En respuesta a preguntas de la presidenta del tribunal, Matas ha dicho que "reconozco los hechos", según tal cual los ha presentado su abogado defensor y ha detallado que no acepta el tráfico de influencias.
De esta manera, Matas, será condenado a cuatro meses de cárcel de cumplimiento efectivo por el intento de manipulación del concurso para la adjudicación del hospital de Son Espases con el objetivo de beneficiar ilícitamente a la UTE liderada por OHL.
El juicio, que estaba previsto para celebrarse hasta el 30 de junio, se resolverá en solo otra sesión, fechada para celebrarse este jueves. En esta sesión, se tendrá que discernir si el también exministro cometió el delito de tráfico de influencias por el que se le pide un año de cárcel y una multa de 31,6 millones de euros.
En este juicio, la Fiscalía también acusaba a la exconsellera de Salud, Aina Castillo, al exdirector general del IbSalut, Joaquín Sergio Beltrán, y al empresario Jesús Peinado. Estos tres han llegado a un acuerdo con el Ministerio Fiscal por distintas penas menores de cárcel que serán sustituidas por multa. En concreto, Castillo deberá pagar 4.800 euros, y Beltrán y Peinado, 5.760 euros cada uno. En concreto, han admitido haber cometido prevaricación y fraude.
En concepto de responsabilidad civil los procesados deberán abonar un total de 2.950 euros. A la hora de negociar las penas, la Fiscalía ha tenido en cuenta las atenuantes de reparación del daño por parte de Matas y dilaciones indebidas para todos.
Cabe recordar que Matas lleva en prisión desde junio del año pasado -hace un año- con motivo de su condena por el caso Nóos. El también exministro de Medio Ambiente fue condenado a tres años y ocho meses de prisión y siete años de inhabilitación especial.
Antes, Matas ya había cumplido una pena de nueve meses de cárcel en el marco de la primera pieza que fue juzgada dentro del caso Palma Arena por la contratación irregular de un articulista para la redacción de sus discursos.
