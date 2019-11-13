Público
caso Villarejo Anticorrupción pide la imputación del expresidente del BBVA Francisco González por los pagos a Villarejo

El Ministerio Público ha dirigido un escrito al juez instructor del conocido como caso Villarejo para que cite a declarar a González en calidad de investigado por presuntos delitos de cohecho y revelación de secretos.

Francisco González, expresidente del BBVA. EFE/Archivo

La Fiscalía Anticorrupción ha solicitado a la Audiencia Nacional la imputación del expresidente del BBVA Francisco González por los contratos que suscribió la entidad con el comisario jubilado en prisión provisional José Manuel Villarejo, según han informado a Europa Press fuentes jurídicas.

El Ministerio Público ha dirigido un escrito al juez instructor del conocido como caso Villarejo para que cite a declarar a González en calidad de investigado por presuntos delitos de cohecho y revelación de secretos, según las fuentes consultadas.

