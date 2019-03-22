Cellnex cierra ampliación de 1.200 millones con una fuerte demanda

Cellnex comunicó el viernes que ha cerrado una ampliación de capital por 1.200 millones de euros con una demanda equivalente a más de 16 veces el volumen ofrecido de acciones nuevas.
Según ha informado este viernes el grupo de telecomunicaciones a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), ConnecT (sociedad vinculada a la familia Benetton), titular del 29,9% del capital social de Cellnex; CriteriaCaixa, titular del 6% del capital, y los miembros del consejo de administración y directivos titulares de acciones de la empresa han acudido a la ampliación de capital y han ejercitado sus derechos. Las nuevas acciones emitidas equivalen a un 28,91% del capital antes de la ampliación y está previsto que inicien su negociación en el mercado continuo a partir del 27 de marzo.
La ampliación está destinada a financiar la expansión de la empresa de infraestructuras de telecomunicaciones, según dijo la empresa. "Cellnex tiene previsto invertir los fondos de la ampliación de capital en proyectos de crecimiento a través de adquisiciones que podrían materializarse gradualmente a medio plazo", dijo Cellnex en una nota de prensa.
Esta misma semana, el diario Expansión publicó, basándose en fuentes financieras no identificadas, que Cellnex quiere comprar el grupo francés TDF, una operación que de materializarse consolidaría su liderazgo en Europa como líder del sector y supondría el desembolso de unos 3.000 millones de euros.
Desde su salida a Bolsa en mayo de 2015, Cellnex ha anunciado inversiones o compromisos de inversión por valor de casi 4.000 millones de euros para la adquisición o construcción de hasta 21.500 infraestructuras hasta 2027.
