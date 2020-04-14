Estás leyendo: Cellnex compra 2.000 emplazamientos a la portuguesa NOS por 375 millones

Cellnex compra 2.000 emplazamientos a la portuguesa NOS por 375 millones

El acuerdo contempla un compromiso adicional de inversión de hasta 175 millones para un programa de construcción de nuevas torres "y otras iniciativas acordadas a ejecutar durante los próximos seis años".

Torre de telecomunicaciones de Cellnex. E.P.
BARCELONA

EUROPA PRESS

Cellnex ha acordado con el operador móvil portugués NOS la adquisición del 100% de NOS Towering, lo que implica unos 2.000 emplazamientos de telecomunicaciones, entre torres de telecomunicaciones y antenas en azoteas, tanto urbanas (40%) como suburbanas y rurales (60%) en todo el país.

La compra supone una inversión inicial de unos 375 millones de euros, con un compromiso adicional de inversión de hasta 175 para ampliar el perímetro (en hasta 400 emplazamientos, incluyendo construir nuevas torres) y otras iniciativas acordadas a ejecutar en seis años; y la adquisición se financiará con caja disponible.

Cellnex y Nos han firmado un contrato inicial de 15 años, extensible a sucesivos períodos de 15 años, por el cual NOS seguirá usando los emplazamientos que pasa a operar Cellnex, localizando sus equipos de transmisión de señal de voz y datos.

El acuerdo también prevé ampliar el perímetro con hasta 400 nuevos emplazamientos (incluyendo un programa de construcción de nueva torres) en seis años, "atendiendo a las necesidades de inversión del mercado portugués en redes móviles así como al proceso de densificación de la red", incluyendo el ámbito rural para evitar la brecha digital territorial.

Una vez completada la integración de estos activos y el despliegue de los nuevos emplazamientos se estima que el Ebitda (IFRS16) adicional generado para el grupo alcance los 50 millones de euros.

Con esta operación, las ventas futuras contratadas de Cellnex (backlog) crecerán en 2.000 millones de euros hasta totalizar 46.000 millones.

El consejero delegado de Cellnex, Tobias Martínez, ha constatado la capacidad de los equipos de Cellnex, tanto a nivel corporativo como en Portugal: "Incluso en un escenario especialmente complejo y sensible como el que estamos viviendo", ha destacado.

Ha añadido que este acuerdo y la reciente adquisición de OMTEL, también en Portugal, ejemplifica que Cellnex, "por su carácter neutral e independiente, puede consolidar proyectos de colaboración a largo plazo" con distintos clientes operadores que acceden a sus infraestructuras para desplegar sus redes de telecomunicaciones.

