Cellnex compra y despliega hasta 14.700 emplazamientos en Francia, Italia y Suiza por 4.050 millones

Cellnex subía con fuerza en la bolsa española el martes tras anunciar varios acuerdos de calado por valor de más de 4.000 millones de euros que darán un impulso significativo a la cuenta de resultados en el futuro y afianzarán su liderazgo en el sector de infraestructuras de telecomunicaciones móviles en Europa.
"El ebitda adicional estimado (bajo las normas de contabilidad IFRS16 y una vez cerradas las adquisiciones y ejecutados los nuevos despliegues) alcanzará los 510 millones de euros", destacó en un comunicado el grupo, cuyo resultado bruto operativo ajustado fue en 2018 de 591 millones.
La compañía dijo que comprará un total de 10.700 emplazamientos de telecomunicaciones en Francia, Italia, Suiza por 2.700 millones de euros, así como inversiones en 4.000 nuevos activos por otros 1.350 millones de euros.
Cellnex, que recientemente amplió capital por 1.200 millones de euros, dijo que ha entrado en negociaciones exclusivas con el grupo galo Iliad para la compra de 5.700 emplazamientos en Francia y 2.200 en Italia, mientras que adquirirá otros 2.800 emplazamientos en Suiza en manos del operador móvil helvético Salt.
Sobre los nuevos emplazamientos, a desplegar hasta 2027, Cellnex dijo que 2.500 se ubicarían en Francia, 1.000 en Italia y 500 en Suiza.
Los anuncios tendrán también un fuerte impacto en las ventas de 18.000 millones hasta alcanzar los 36.000 millones, mientras que su cartera de emplazamientos total escalará hasta los 45.000 en España, Italia, Holanda, Francia, Suiza y Reino Unido.
