Cellnex lanza una ampliación de capital de 1.200 millones para crecer mediante compras

Cellnex lanzará una ampliación de capital de 1.200 millones de euros con el fin de "reforzar" sus recursos propios y financiar su estrategia de crecimiento mediante adquisiciones, según informó la compañía de antenas de telefonía móvil.
La firma participada por la familia Benetton emitirá 67 millones de acciones a 17,89 euros por acción, precio que implica un descuento del 24,4% respecto al de 23,66 euros por título al que la empresa cerró la sesión de Bolsa de este miércoles.
En el marco de la operación, los Benetton y sus socios en Cellnex (Adia y GIC) inyectarán los 358 millones de euros que le corresponden en virtud de la participación del 29,9% que tienen en el capital de la firma, lo mismo que CriteriaCaixa, que acudirá a la ampliación con su 6%, lo que implica aportar 72 millones de euros.
Cellnex prevé invertir los fondos que obtenga con la ampliación en su estrategia de crecimiento mediante compras de activos, según detalló en un comunicado.
La compañía aborda esta nueva política de expansión toda vez que desde su constitución y salida a Bolsa en 2015, como la entonces filial de Abertis, ha ejecutado inversiones por uns 4.000 millones para hacerse con 21.500 antenas de telefonía que le llevarán a contar con una cartera total de 29.000 instalaciones de este tipo repartidas por seis países de Europa.
La ampliación arranca mañana viernes, 1 de marzo, cuando comienza el periodo de suscripción preferente de las nuevas acciones que se extenderán durante quince días.
El consejero delegado de Cellnex, Tobías Martínez, destacó el refuerzo de recursos propios que supondrá la ampliación para la compañía, "que contará con mayor fortaleza para financiar su crecimiento al tiempo que se analizan nuevas oportunidades".
En este sentido, el primer ejecutivo avanzó que la firma analiza oportunidades de crecimiento en prácticamente todos los mercados en ya opera, "sin dejar de estar atentos a proyectos que puedan surgir en otros países en Europa".
Además, Cellnex tiene también el fono en el "importante vector de crecimiento relativo al ecosistema de infraestructuras asociadas al despliegue del 5G".
