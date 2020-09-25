Estás leyendo: Cepsa refuerza su peso en el mercado nacional con la compra de la red de estaciones de IS-XXI

Cepsa refuerza su peso en el mercado nacional con la compra de la red de estaciones de IS-XXI

La operación incluye 5 Estaciones de Servicio situadas en Navarra, Álava y Girona, así como su sistema de tarjetas, con cobertura en más de 200 Estaciones de Servicio de España y Francia, y una base de más de 6000 clientes profesionales.

Varios vehículos repostando combustible en una gasolinera en Madrid. E.P./Eduardo Parra
MADRID

Actualizado:

Servimedia

Cepsa ha adquirido la compañía IS-XXI, cuya compra incluye 5 Estaciones de Servicio situadas en Navarra, Álava y Girona, así como su sistema de tarjetas, con cobertura en más de 200 Estaciones de Servicio de España y Francia, y una base de más de 6000 clientes profesionales.

Según informa Cepsa, con esta adquisición refuerza la oferta de Estaciones de Servicio enfocadas al sector profesional y consolida su presencia en las principales vías de transporte del área norte del país.

Estas estaciones están ubicadas en Navarra (Beriain I y II, Villa de los Arcos), Álava (Araia) y Gerona (Vilamalla), en el entorno de la N-1 y N-2. Se trata de puntos estratégicos de los principales corredores de transporte pesado en el norte de la península, que enlazan Portugal, España y Francia.

Por ello, el director de la red de Estaciones de Servicio de Cepsa, Santiago Ruiz, destaca que "esta operación nos permite crecer y reforzar la presencia en el mercado profesional en el norte de España en localizaciones estratégicas como son las vías de conexión entre Portugal, España y Francia, y con un sistema de tarjetas 100% orientado al transportista.

Una estación de servicio de IS-XXI. E.P.

Las Estaciones de Servicio adquiridas están orientadas a cubrir las necesidades de los profesionales del transporte y están equipadas con servicios esenciales como parking, surtidores de gran capacidad para un suministro más ágil o tienda.

Actualmente, Cepsa dispone en España de más de 1500 Estaciones de Servicio y cuenta con más de un millón y medio de clientes, de los que 300.000 son profesionales.

