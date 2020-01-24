madridActualizado:
La portavoz de Ciudadanos (Cs) en el Congreso, Inés Arrimadas, calificó el jueves de "populista" la subida del salario mínimo a 950 euros porque no la considera efectiva para luchar contra los salarios bajos. "Ojalá fuera tan fácil solucionar el problema solo con una medida", dijo Arrimadas tras el anuncio.
A juicio de Arrimadas, España necesita un Gobierno "sensato" que "no tome medidas simplemente populistas", sino que impulse reformas "de calado" que "aborden todos los problemas", y lo haga buscando el consenso. Aunque dijo que el salario mínimo es una de las cuestiones a abordar, también indicó que habrá que tener en cuenta cómo afecta su incremento a los autónomos, a los jóvenes o a los mayores de 55 años.
Sobre todo, la portavoz parlamentaria de Cs subrayó la importancia de emprender acciones para combatir la temporalidad, la precariedad y el paro. En este contexto, se ha referido a los "muchísimos trabajadores" que no consiguen trabajar durante todo el año y, por este motivo, sus ingresos anuales son inferiores al SMI.
