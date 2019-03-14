El exvicepresidente de la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), Carlos Arenillas, ha presentado este jueves una querella contra el excomisario José Manuel Villarejo por el supuesto espionaje del que fue objeto en el año 2005 por encargo del expresidente del BBVA, Francisco González, contra el que también se ha querellado.
En su denuncia, Arenillas acusa a Villarejo y González y al ex jefe de seguridad del BBVA, Julio Corrochano, de cuatro delitos: intervención de sus comunicaciones por parte de un funcionario público, apoderamiento de secretos de empresa, delito contra el honor y coacciones.
Según informa la web lainformacion.es, Arenillas presenta su querella justo el día anterior a la celebración de la junta de accionistas del BBVA, junta en la que seguramente se decidirá qué hacer con Francisco González, actualmente presidente de honor del BBVA. Algunos medios sostienen que la fecha elegida por Arenillas no es casual ya que pretende meter una presión adicional al banco.
De hecho, hace meses que Arenillas venía mostrando su intención de querellarse contra González y contra Villarejo.
