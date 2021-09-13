La CNMV advierte sobre la existencia de dos chiringuitos financieros en España

madridActualizado:
La Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV) advirtió este lunes sobre dos chiringuitos financieros que no están autorizados para prestar servicios de inversión en España.
En un comunicado, el supervisor señaló que estas entidades no están inscritas en su registro y, por tanto, no están autorizadas para prestar servicios de inversión u otras actividades sujetas a la supervisión de la comisión. Se trata, en concreto, de eu-investings y www.finomarkets.
Las advertencias sobre chiringuitos financieros se pueden consultar en la página web de la CNMV y se puede comprobar si una entidad está registrada llamando al 900 535 015. El organismo ofrece un buscador de entidades advertidas en esta web.
Del mismo modo, se puede informar sobre ofertas de servicios de inversión de entidades no registradas rellenando un formulario en esta página o a través de un canal de comunicación de infracciones en esta web.
