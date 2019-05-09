CNMV respalda la OPA de exclusión de Telepizza aunque es un caso "un poco extremo" por el amplio 'free float'

La Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV) respalda la OPA de exclusión de Telepizza, que supondría su salida de la Bolsa, después de que KKR se haya hecho con el 56,29% de la cadena, aunque considera que se trata de un caso "un poco extremo" por el amplio free float, que alcanza aproximadamente el 44%.
"En el caso de la OPA de Telepizza, su exclusión es un caso un poco extremo, porque va a salir de Bolsa una compañía en la que un 44% del capital estará en manos de accionistas distintos al mayoritario.
Aparentemente el free float es muy amplio, normalmente el de las empresas que salen de Bolsa es más escaso", ha explicado el presidente de la CNMV, Sebastián Albella, tras participar en el XXXVI Encuentro del Sector Financiero, organizado por Deloitte, ABC y Sociedad de Tasación. Albella ha señalado que KKR ya anunció su intención de proponer a la junta de accionistas de Telepizza su exclusión de Bolsa, para lo que pidió a la CNMV que su oferta "fuera equivalente a una OPA de exclusión", lo que "está perfectamente permitido", según se recoge en el articulo 11 de la Ley de OPAs.
El presidente de la CNMV ha reconocido que una gran parte del free float de Telepizza está en manos de inversores profesionales y repartido en paquetes de entre el 1% y el 5%. "Son inversores que siempre han sabido que estaba anunciada la exclusión", ha señalado, aunque ha precisado que la exclusión sería "más razonable" con un free float que ronde entre el 3% y 5%.
Por otro lado, el presidente de la CNMV ha señalado que KKR se ha comprometido a mantener una orden en el mercado al mismo precio de la OPA, es decir de 6 euros por acción, durante un mes dentro de los seis siguientes a la liquidación de la oferta.
"Para nosotros esos seis meses claramente son oferta y es plenamente aplicable el principio de igualdad de trato entre los accionistas. Consideraríamos inapropiado cualquier acuerdo al que pudiera llegar el oferente con accionistas en estos seis meses para comprarles sus acciones a un precio superior al de la OPA", ha recalcado Albella.
