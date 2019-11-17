La colocación en Bolsa de Aramco valora a la petrolera saudí en hasta 1,7 billones de dólares

La empresa estatal Saudi Aramco tiene un valor de hasta 1,7 billones de dólares según el rango de precios de la salida a bolsa establecido por el gigante petrolero el domingo, por debajo de los 2 billones de dólares fijados previamente por el príncipe heredero saudí, pero aún compitiendo por el título de la mayor salida a bolsa de la historia.
Sin embargo, Aramco no puede vender las acciones directamente a los inversores en Estados Unidos y otros mercados, ya que la operación estará restringida por ahora a los saudíes y a las instituciones extranjeras autorizadas a invertir en el mercado de valores del reino.
Aramco dijo el domingo que planea vender el 1,5% de la compañía, o unos 3.000 millones de acciones, en una banda indicativa de precios de 30 a 32 riyals, valorando la salida en hasta 96.000 millones de riyals (25.600 millones de dólares) y dando a la compañía un valor de mercado potencial de entre 1,6 y 1,7 billones de dólares.
El tamaño de la salida a bolsa podría ser mayor si optan por colocar un 15% más de las acciones previstas, en una operación conocida como opción greenshoe.
Esto podría batir el récord del gigante chino del comercio electrónico, Alibaba, que debutó en la bolsa de Nueva York con una salida de 25.000 millones de dólares en 2014.
"Estamos planeando suscribir la salida en bolsa con dos fondos que gestionamos", dijo Zachary Cefaratti, consejero delegado de Dalma Capital Management Ltd., con sede en Dubái, añadiendo que la valoración preliminar estaba "en línea con nuestras estimaciones".
Aramco debutará en bolsa el 11 de diciembre, después de una serie de tentativas previas. El príncipe heredero Mohammed bin Salman, que concibió la idea hace cuatro años, está tratando de recaudar miles de millones de dólares para invertir en industrias no petroleras, crear empleo y diversificar la actividad del principal exportador de crudo del mundo hacia sectores no conectados con el combustible fósil.
