Colombia Ferrovial vende el 11,7% de la Ruta del Cacao con una plusvalía de 10,7 millones

El proyecto contempla la gestión y construcción de una carretera en la zona oriental de Colombia. La concesión tiene una duración de 25 años desde la firma del contrato, con posibilidad de extenderse por otros cuatro adicionales.

Ruta del Cacao en Colombia, participada por Cintra, filial de Ferrovial E.P.

Ferrovial, a través de su filial Cintra, ha alcanzado un acuerdo con la compañía británica de infraestructuras John Laing para la venta de un 11,7% de la sociedad Ruta del Cacao, concesionaria del proyecto Bucaramanga-Barrancabermeja-Yondó, situado en Colombia, por 28,59 millones de euros.

Según informó el grupo, la operación le genera una plusvalía de 10,69 millones de euros para Ferrovial. Además, tras la venta, la participación de Ferrovial en la empresa concesionaria pasa a ser del 30%.

John Laing contará también con una participación del 30%, ya que los otros dos socios del consorcio, Colpatria y Ashmore, venden también parte de sus acciones a la británica.

El consorcio liderado por Cintra se adjudicó este proyecto en 2015. El contrato contempla la actuación en 236 kilómetros de carretera, de los cuales 82 corresponden a construcción de nueva carretera, para conectar las localidades de Bucaramanga, Barrancabermeja y Yondó, en la zona oriental de Colombia. La concesión tiene una duración de 25 años desde la firma del contrato, con posibilidad de extenderse por otros cuatro adicionales.

El cierre financiero del proyecto se produjo en noviembre del año pasado y participaron seis entidades en un crédito sindicado: BBVA Colombia, Bancolombia, Financiera de Desarrollo Nacional (FDN), Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo (IDB Invest), Fondo de Deuda BlackRock y Fondo de Deuda Unión para la Infraestructura (UPLI).

Ferrovial, a través de su filial Cintra, gestiona más de 1.468 kilómetros de autopistas en todo el mundo, repartidos en 24 concesiones en Canadá, Estados Unidos, Europa, Australia y Colombia.

