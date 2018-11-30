Colombia suspende búsqueda de nuevo operador para Electricaribe

Colombia anunció el jueves la suspensión del proceso para encontrar un nuevo operador para la Electrificadora del Caribe (Electricaribe) y lo reabrirá el próximo año con la posibilidad de adjudicar de manera independiente la distribución y comercialización de energía en la costa Caribe.
El Gobierno de Colombia ordenó en marzo del 2017 la liquidación de Electricaribe (antigua filial de la española Gas Natural Fenosa, ahora Naturgy) por las continuas deficiencias en la prestación del servicio de energía eléctrica, meses después de que la Superintendencia de Servicios Públicos Domiciliarios tomara posesión de la firma ante los riesgos de un cese de pagos.
Aunque avanzaba la búsqueda de un operador, el proceso se suspendió debido a que solo una firma mostró interés, dijo el presidente de Colombia, Iván Duque, sin revelar el nombre de la firma.
"El proceso que se venía adelantando donde solamente había una manifestación de interés con respecto a la información de la compañía se suspende", sostuvo Duque en declaraciones a periodistas.
"Desde enero hasta el último trimestre de 2019 se iniciará un proceso para buscar una operación óptima, de calidad, que contemplará también los estudios de segmentación del mercado, entre otros", explicó el mandatario, quien anunció que para hacerlo más atractivo Colombia asumirá un pasivo pensional de Electricaribe de 1,2 billones de pesos (370 millones de dólares).
Colombia estima que Electricaribe necesita inversiones de 7 billones de pesos (2.160 millones de dólares) durante los próximos 10 años.
La española Gas Natural anunció en marzo de 2017 el inicio de un proceso de arbitraje para recuperar a Electricaribe o, en su lugar, recibir una compensación estimada inicialmente en más de 1.000 millones de dólares.
El mercado de la Costa Caribe colombiana atiende actualmente a 2,6 millones de usuarios en los departamentos de Atlántico, Bolívar, Cesar, Córdoba, Guajira, Magdalena y Sucre. La cifra corresponde al 23% de la demanda energética del país sudamericano.
