La Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia (CNMC) ha recurrido las normativas urbanísticas sobre viviendas turísticas aprobadas recientemente por los ayuntamientos de Madrid, Bilbao y San Sebastián, al entender que son contrarias a la competencia y perjudican a los consumidores.
Los recursos se han presentado ante los Tribunales Superiores de Justicia de las respectivas comunidades autónomas, Madrid y País Vasco, han explicado fuentes del organismo regulador.
Previamente, la CNMC había enviado requerimientos a los ayuntamientos afectados para que justificaran la necesidad de las restricciones impuestas al alquiler de apartamentos turísticos o, en caso contrario, anularan los requisitos exigidos.
El organismo regulador pretendía evitar de esta forma la presentación de los recursos ante los tribunales, pero, según la CNMC, las respuestas de los consistorios no han sido satisfactorias.
La CNMC considera que las normas aprobadas por los tres ayuntamientos son contrarias a la competencia y a los principios de regulación económica eficiente, y perjudican a los consumidores y usuarios.
En su opinión, las medidas tienen efectos restrictivos sobre la competencia en las tres ciudades al impedir la entrada de nuevos operadores y consolidar a los ya instalados. A juicio del organismo regulador, este hecho elevará los precios y reducirá la calidad, la inversión y la innovación.
La CNMC cree que las medidas adoptadas no garantizan una mayor calidad de los alojamientos turísticos ni protegen adecuadamente a los ciudadanos.
Contra las restricciones
En el caso de Madrid, la norma del Ayuntamiento exige una licencia para poder alquilar apartamentos y viviendas turísticas.
Además, establece un periodo de un año, ampliable a otro más, hasta que se puedan otorgar de nuevo licencias en determinados distritos.
La normativa de Bilbao sólo permite utilizar como viviendas turísticas los inmuebles situados en plantas bajas o primeras, salvo que tengan acceso independiente a la calle.
En San Sebastián, también se limitan las viviendas turísticas a plantas bajas o primeras, excepto si tienen acceso independiente. Además, la norma prohíbe nuevas viviendas turísticas en zonas del centro de la ciudad.
La CNMC puede impugnar ante los tribunales las disposiciones generales con rango inferior a ley que, a su juicio, presenten obstáculos para la existencia de una competencia efectiva.
