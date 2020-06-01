MADRID
La directora general de Consumo, Bibiana Medialdea, ha informado a través de LaSexta que se están preparando acciones legales contra las aerolíneas que realizan prácticas desleales. Ha indicado que tienen "sobrados indicios" de que no se estaba pudiendo ejercer el derecho de reembolso por parte de los consumidores.
Cuando una compañía cancela un vuelo los clientes tienen un derecho a exigir un reembolso, y es responsabilidad de las compañías aéreas informar de ello.
Según el reglamento europeo, la empresa tiene la opción de ofrecer un bono, pero "la última palabra la tiene el consumidor". Según Medialdea, si el cliente prefiere el reembolso tiene la posibilidad de recibirlo en siete días a partir de que lo solicite.
Si una compañía cancela un vuelo los clientes tienen un derecho a exigir un reembolso
Hace dos semanas el ministro de Consumo, Alberto Garzón, se puso en contacto con las compañías implicadas para avisar de la mala práctica y pedía rectificación. No ha recibido respuesta positiva, por lo que ha decidido acudir a los tribunales.
Según la responsable de Consumo, las compañías deberán dejar de omitir esta información, además de considerar nulos aquellos contratos que permitían que los clientes aceptasen un bono por parte de las compañías pensando que era su única opción, debido a la deliberada desinformación.
