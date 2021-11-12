Estás leyendo: Competencia investiga por qué algunos clientes no reciben sus facturas eléctricas

El regulador recaba información para determinar los motivos por los que algunas comercializadoras han dejado de emitir los recibos. Aún no se ha decidido siquiera si se incoará finalmente un expediente y si habrá sanciones.

Factura del consumo la luz. Eduardo Parra / Europa Press

madrid

La introducción de los tramos horarios en el consumo eléctrico el pasado mes de junio provocó que muchos consumidores, tanto hogares como familias, dejaran de recibir las facturas. Ahora la Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia (CNMC) ha abierto una investigación a las comercializadoras eléctricas para saber qué está ocurriendo.

La desaparición de las facturas empezó a producirse, además, en plena carrera alcista de los precios. Fuentes de la CNMC consultadas por el diario El País han señalado que esa investigación se desarrolla "en coordinación con las consejerías de Consumo de las comunidades autónomas" para determinar por qué las comercializadoras han dejado de emitir las facturas.

De momento, la investigación está en una fase de recopilación de datos y de análisis. Aún no se ha decidido siquiera si se incoará finalmente un expediente y si habrá sanciones.

La investigación de Competencia se produce después de la denuncia de asociaciones de consumidores como Facua, que ya pidió el pasado mes de septiembre que se vigilaran posibles fraudes en la facturación. También las comercializadoras ajenas a los grandes grupos eléctricos han pedido al supervisor que intermedie, ya que si Iberdrola, Endesa, Naturgy o EDP no les suministran la información de consumo, ellas no pueden emitir las facturas.

