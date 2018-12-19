Competencia sanciona a Endesa con 120.000 euros por dar de alta a clientes sin su consentimiento

La Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia (CNMC) ha resuelto cuatro procedimientos sancionadores contra Endesa Energía que acumulan multas por valor de 120.000 euros por haber activado contratos de varios clientes sin su consentimiento.
En varios casos, el cambio sin consentimiento implicó que el cliente dejase de tener su contrato con la tarifa eléctrica regulada (PVPC) para ser suministrado en el mercado libre, donde la comercializadora fija libremente el precio de la energía y puede incluir otros servicios y seguros de mantenimiento adicionales.
En uno de los casos, según ha explicado la CNMC, activó un nuevo contrato con suministros de gas y electricidad sin consentimiento del cliente, al que cambió la tarifa regulada de gas a un suministro a mercado libre.
La CNMC tuvo conocimiento de estos hechos tras recibir varias denuncias de la Consejería de Economía, Industria, Comercio y Conocimiento del Gobierno de Canarias, de los escritos de FACUA-Consumidores en Acción y de un particular.
En las resoluciones aprobadas, la CNMC considera acreditado que Endesa Energía no respetó los requisitos que deben seguir las comercializadoras de electricidad y de gas para contratar un nuevo cliente ni, en particular, contó con su consentimiento. Endesa ya fue sancionada en el mes de marzo con 30.000 euros por una práctica similar.
Multas a otros grupos energéticos
Además, el organismo presidido por José María Marín Quemada multó en 2017 a cuatro comercializadoras de electricidad y gas natural (Endesa Energía, Iberdrola Clientes, Gas Natural Servicios y Viesgo Energía) con un total de 155.000 euros por las mismas prácticas.
La CNMC insiste en que las comercializadoras deben respetar la Ley a la hora de realizar o modificar los contratos con sus clientes y en la importancia de que sean muy cuidadosas a la hora de captar clientes a través de canales de venta, especialmente en el caso de consumidores vulnerables y de personas mayores.
Además, el pasado mes de septiembre obligó a los principales grupos energéticos a cambiar su imagen de marca para que los clientes puedan distinguir entre la empresa comercializadora que ofrece la tarifa regulada (PVPC), en electricidad, y (TUR), en gas, y la que lo hace a través del mercado libre.
