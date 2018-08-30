El euríbor a doce meses, el indicador más utilizado para el cálculo de las hipotecas en España, cerrará previsiblemente el mes de agosto con una tasa negativa del 0,170%, frente al -0,160% que marcó ese mismo mes en 2017, con lo que los créditos hipotecarios se abaratan unos 5 euros anuales.
En agosto de 2017, el indicador se situó en el -0,160%, lo que significó que, con una hipoteca media de 100.000 euros contratada entonces a un plazo de 25 años con un diferencial de un punto porcentual sobre el euríbor, el coste mensual era de 326,69 euros.
Una vez actualizadas las condiciones, la cuota mensual de la hipoteca pasará a ser de 326,28 euros, por lo que quienes tengan que revisar su préstamo verán que disminuirá 0,41 euros al mes o unos 5 euros al año.
El analista de XTB Antonio Sales no prevé que el indicador "siga reduciéndose" en lo que queda de año, ya que los agentes del mercado esperan que siga en la tasa negativa en el entorno del 0,17%.
Si se confirma la tasa de agosto, el indicador sumará 31 meses consecutivos en negativo, desde que en febrero de 2016 bajara por primera vez por debajo de cero.
El euríbor sumará en agosto seis meses consecutivos al alza desde que en marzo se estableciera en el -0,191%. En julio se situó en el -0,178%.
