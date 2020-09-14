Estás leyendo: La compra de viviendas se hunde un 32,4% en julio y encadena cinco meses a la baja

Público
Público

Mercado inmobiliario La compra de viviendas se hunde un 32,4% en julio y encadena cinco meses a la baja

En lo que va de año, las operaciones de compraventa se han reducido cerca del 26% con respecto a 2019.

Una calculadora sobre un contrato de compraventa de vivienda y un contrato de arrendamiento (alquiler). E.P./Eduardo Parra
Una calculadora sobre un contrato de compraventa de vivienda y un contrato de arrendamiento (alquiler). E.P./Eduardo Parra

madrid

público | agencias

La compraventa de viviendas volvió a caer en julio un 32,4% con respecto a un año antes, en un contexto marcado por la pandemia del coronavirus, encadenando cinco meses consecutivos a la baja y cuatro con descensos superiores al 30%.

A pesar de la caída registrada en julio –primer mes completo sin estado de alarma– las compraventas, que sumaron 32.654 operaciones, repuntaron un 20% con respecto a las registradas un mes antes, en junio, según los datos difundidos este lunes por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).

Con el retroceso interanual de julio, marcado por la crisis sanitaria, la compraventa de viviendas encadena cinco meses consecutivos de tasas interanuales negativas después de haber caído en marzo un 18,6%, en abril un 39,2%, en mayo un 53,7% y en junio un 34,3%.

El descenso interanual de las compraventas de viviendas en julio fue consecuencia del retroceso de las operaciones sobre viviendas usadas en un 34,9%, hasta 25.887 transacciones, y del recorte en un 21,2% en la compraventa de viviendas nuevas, hasta 6.767 operaciones. 

Las compraventas disminuyeron en todas las comunidades salvo en Euskadi, donde aumentaron un 14%, siendo especialmente destacados los descensos registrados en Canarias (54,8%); Baleares (42,9%); Comunidad de Madrid (41,1%); Catalunya (36,5%); Comunidad Valenciana (35,9%) o Andalucía y Castilla La Mancha con retrocesos del 30,5%, respectivamente.

El 89% de las viviendas transmitidas por compraventa en el séptimo mes del año fueron viviendas libres y el 11%, protegidas.

La compraventa de viviendas libres bajó un 33,8% interanual en julio, hasta las 29.068 operaciones, mientras que la de protegidas descendió un 18,9%, sumando en total 3.586 operaciones. En total, la compraventa de viviendas se ha reducido cerca del 26% en lo que va de año.

Más noticias de Economía

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público