La compraventa de viviendas regresa a tasas negativas tras el peor junio en cinco años

La compraventa de viviendas retrocedió un 9% el pasado mes de junio en relación al mismo mes de 2018, hasta sumar 40.961 operaciones, según ha informado este miércoles el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE). Con esta caída, la compraventa de viviendas regresa a tasas interanuales negativas después de haber aumentado un 1,1% en mayo.
En términos mensuales (junio sobre mayo), la compraventa de viviendas se redujo un 13,9%, el peor dato en un mes de junio en los últimos cinco años.
El retroceso registrado en junio fue consecuencia del descenso de las operaciones sobre viviendas usadas en un 9,2%, hasta 33.756 transacciones, y de la caída en un 7,8% en la compraventa de viviendas nuevas, hasta 7.205 operaciones.
El 90,9% de las viviendas transmitidas por compraventa en el sexto mes del año fueron viviendas libres y el 9,1%, protegidas. La compraventa de viviendas libres bajó un 8,5% en junio en tasa interanual, hasta sumar 37.236 transacciones, en tanto que las operaciones sobre viviendas protegidas cayeron un 13,6%, con 3.725 transacciones.
La Comunidad Valenciana, con 159, Murcia, con 128, y Andalucía, con 123, fueron las autonomías donde más compraventa de viviendas se produjeron en junio por cada 100.000 habitantes, según los datos del INE.
Aragón (3,7 %), Galicia (2,4 %) y La Rioja (0,4 %) presentaron las tasas de variación anuales más elevadas. País Vasco (-13,1 %), Baleares (-12,4 %) y Extremadura (-9,2 %) obtuvieron las tasas anuales más bajas.
Las comunidades con mayores incrementos anuales en el número de compraventa de viviendas estaban en Castilla-La Mancha (9,2 %), Murcia (7,2% ) y Galicia (4,5 %). Canarias (-22,5 %), Baleares (-17,4 %) y Aragón (-13,9 %) obtuvieron las tasas de variación anual más negativas en junio.
