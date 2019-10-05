Todas las comunidades ahorrarán en la hipoteca pese al repunte del euríbor

Todas las comunidades autónomas, sobre todo, Madrid y Baleares, ahorrarán en el pago de las próximas cuotas de las hipotecas, a pesar de que el euríbor a doce meses, el indicador más usado para calcular estos préstamos, subió en septiembre por primera vez en seis meses hasta el -0,339%.
Pese a este incremento, las hipotecas no se verán afectadas porque un año antes, en septiembre de 2018, el euríbor cerró a una tasa superior, o menos negativa, del -0,166%.
Según los datos publicados por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE), en septiembre del año pasado, el importe medio de una hipoteca para la compra de una vivienda era de 127.732 euros.
Si a este importe medio se le aplica el euríbor de hace un año más un diferencial de un punto, la cuota de las hipotecas por esa cantidad, a un plazo de 25 años, era de 471,85 euros.
Una vez que esa hipoteca se revise con el dato de septiembre de este año, la cuota se reducirá en unos 9,81 euros mensuales, hasta los 462,04 euros.
No obstante, el importe medio de las hipotecas varía en cada comunidad autónoma, ya que hay que tener en cuenta tanto la firma de créditos que se registran como el importe que se solicita para ello.
Por ello, el importe medio de las hipotecas varía desde los 186.751 euros de Madrid, el más alto, a los 78.303 euros de Extremadura, que es el más bajo.
De esta manera, los madrileños son los que más ahorrarán pese a la subida del euríbor, 172,11 euros anuales, seguidos de los hipotecados de Baleares, 162,42 euros.
En Cataluña, el ahorro es de 133,32 euros; en el País Vasco, 129,99 euros; en Navarra, 104,86 euros; en La Rioja, 96,30 euros; en Andalucía, 96,02 euros; en Galicia, 95,62 euros; en Canarias, 94,16 euros; en Aragón, 93,16 euros; y en Cantabria, 92,72 euros.
En Asturias, 91,28 euros; en Castilla y León, 88,16 euros; en la Comunidad Valenciana, 85,53 euros; y en Castilla-La Mancha, 83,14 euros.
En el caso de Murcia, el ahorro alcanza los 79,91 euros; y en Extremadura, 72,17 euros.
