Congreso de los Diputados La ministra de Hacienda entrega en el Congreso los Presupuestos de 2019

La Mesa aprobará este mismo lunes un calendario de tramitación, abriendo un plazo para solicitar las comparecencias de los altos cargos del Gobierno y organismos públicos, con el fin de explicar las cuentas de los distintos departamentos.

La ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero (d), acompañada por la subsecretaria de Estado de Hacienda, Pilar Paneque (2i), y las secretarias de Estado de Presupuestos, María José Gualda (i), y de Hacienda, Inés Bardón (2d), a su llegada al Congreso de l

La ministra de Hacienda María Jesús Montero, durante un pleno del Congreso

La ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, ha entregado este lunes a la presidenta del Congreso de los Diputados, Ana Pastor, el Proyecto de Presupuestos Generales del Estado para 2019 aprobado el pasado viernes en Consejo de Ministros y que son clave para el futuro del Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez.

Montero ha llegado al Congreso puntualmente a las 10:00 horas junto a la subsecretaria de Estado de Hacienda, Pilar Paneque, y las secretarias de Estado de Presupuestos, María José Gualda; y de Hacienda, Inés Bardón.

Tras comparecer ante los medios gráficos en el Patio de Floridablanca, han entrado al Palacio para reunirse con la presidenta de la Cámara.

Tras recibir los Presupuestos, la Mesa del Congreso celebra una reunión para calificar el proyecto, que luego será publicado en el Boletín Oficial de las Cortes Generales. Además, el órgano de gobierno del Congreso aprobará un calendario de tramitación, abriendo un plazo para solicitar las comparecencias de los altos cargos del Gobierno y organismos públicos, con el fin de explicar las cuentas de los distintos departamentos.

