La retribución media de los consejeros ejecutivos del Ibex-35, principalmente presidentes ejecutivos y consejeros delegados, aumentó un 3,3% en 2019, hasta los 3,2 millones de euros.

Así lo refleja el Informe Anual de Remuneraciones de los Consejos (IARC) publicado este miércoles por la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).

Por su parte, la remuneración de los consejeros ejecutivos del resto de sociedades cotizadas se redujo un 7,4% (hasta 821.000 euros).

El incremento de la retribución de los consejeros ejecutivos del Ibex 35 se explica por la indemnización de alrededor de 14 millones de euros pagada a un consejero ejecutivo como consecuencia de su cese en las funciones ejecutivas. Sin este pago extraordinario, la remuneración media de los consejeros ejecutivos del Ibex 35 hubiera descendido un 3,6%.

En cuanto a los consejeros no ejecutivos, su retribución aumentó en las sociedades del Ibex 35 un 5,7% (hasta 222.000 euros, 197.000 euros sin considerar presidentes no ejecutivos) y se mantuvo sin variación en 89.000 euros (81.000 euros sin considerar presidentes no ejecutivos) en el resto de compañías cotizadas.