Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Consejo de Ministros Fomento inicia el rescate de la última autopista quebrada, la Madrid-Toledo

El Consejo de Ministros inicia la resolución del contrato con la actual sociedad concesionaria de la vía, tras ser declarada en liquidación por el juez

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
AP-41 Autopista Madrid-Toledo

AP-41 Autopista Madrid-Toledo

El Ministerio de Fomento ha iniciado el proceso de rescate de la autopista AP-41 Madrid-Toledo, la última de las nueve vías de pago que quebraron durante la crisis que le quedaba por asumir.

El rescate comienza con la aprobación este viernes en Consejo de Ministros del inicio de resolución del contrato con la actual sociedad concesionaria de la vía, tras ser declarada en liquidación.

La rescisión del contrato supone un proceso que incluye una serie de trámites administrativos, como son una audiencia a la concesionaria e informes de la Abogacía del Estado y el Consejo de Estado.

Una vez que esta tramitación concluya, el Consejo de Ministros aprobará la resolución del contrato. Será entonces cuando la vía, al igual que las ocho ya rescatadas el pasado año, pase a ser gestionada por el Ministerio de Fomento a través de su sociedad Seittsa.

En ese momento se podrá aplicar al peaje de la autopista la rebaja del 30% que las otras ocho realizaron el pasado día 15, así como la gratuidad por la noche (entre las 0.00 y las 6.00 horas).

También empezará a contar el plazo de seis meses que el Estado inicialmente tiene para calcular y pagar la Responsabilidad Patrimonial de la Administración (RPA) por la vía, el importe a abonar a sus actuales concesionarios por la inversión que realizaron en su construcción y aún no han amortizado.

No obstante, en el caso de las ocho autopistas ya rescatadas, este plazo, que vencía en los próximos días, contará con una prórroga de seis meses más.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas