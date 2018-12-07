El Gobierno volvió a aprobar el viernes la remisión a las Cortes Generales de la senda de estabilidad presupuestaria 2019-2021 como paso previo a la presentación en enero del proyecto de presupuestos para el próximo año, pese a no contar de momento con los apoyos necesarios para su aprobación.
Se trata de la segunda vez que el Ejecutivo de Sánchez presenta los objetivos de estabilidad para ese periodo, después de que este verano no superaran su tramitación parlamentaria.
Sánchez anunció el martes que presentaría el próximo mes su proyecto de presupuestos al Congreso de los Diputados para ver con qué apoyos cuenta, tras el fuerte varapalo sufrido por su partido en las elecciones andaluzas del pasado domingo.
La senda aprobada el viernes por el Consejo de Ministros recoge exactamente los mismos objetivos aprobados el pasado julio, con una previsión de déficit para el próximo año del 1,8%, desde el 2,7% previsto para 2018, con un nivel de deuda del 96,1% del PIB.
Si los objetivos de estabilidad vuelven a atascarse en las Cámaras por falta de apoyo, el Gobierno de Sánchez tendría que elaborar los presupuestos con la senda fiscal aprobada por el Ejecutivo de Mariano Rajoy, que preveía un déficit del 1,3% para 2019.
"Si no se consigue aprobar esta senda de déficit que hoy hemos aprobado, obviamente el Gobierno presentará su proyecto de presupuestos con la senda de déficit vigente en la Cámara", dijo la portavoz del Ejecutivo, Isabel Celaá, durante la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros.
De momento, Sánchez no parece contar con la mayoría que le permitió en junio acceder al poder en una moción de censura contra Rajoy, ya que los nacionalistas catalanes han rechazado respaldar las cuentas del PSOE si no hay una oferta a la crisis territorial de Catalunya diferente a un nuevo Estatuto.
