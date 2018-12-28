Las cabinas telefónicas no empezarán a desaparecer de las calles con el nuevo año y se salvan por el momento, al decidir el Gobierno que sigan formando parte de las prestaciones incluidas dentro del servicio universal de telecomunicaciones.
El Consejo de Ministros ha aprobado este viernes un real decreto que elimina la obligatoriedad de dos de las prestaciones incluidas dentro del servicio universal (las guías telefónicas y el servicio de consulta sobre números de abonado), pero, por ahora, se mantienen las demás.
El Gobierno, en el caso de las cabinas, ha decidido prorrogar brevemente la situación actual y aprovechar la próxima trasposición a España del Código Europeo de las Comunicaciones Electrónicas (para lo que hay un plazo de dos años) para hacer un análisis más completo y exhaustivo sobre el modo en que ir retirando prestaciones del servicio universal de telefonía.
Actualmente hay en España unas 16.000 cabinas en la vía pública, que han convivido con los españoles durante 90 años, pero que en la actualidad apenas se usan. Es u
Los teléfonos públicos forman parte del servicio universal con el que se garantiza que todos los ciudadanos tengan acceso a servicios de telecomunicaciones con independencia de su localización geográfica, con una calidad determinada y un precio asequible. Esto implica llevar la red de telecomunicaciones a cualquier punto del país, incluidas zonas no rentables, contar con cabinas telefónicas, guías de teléfonos y servicios adaptados para personas con discapacidad y, desde 2012, el acceso a la banda ancha.
En el caso de las cabinas, tiene que haber como mínimo un teléfono público en cada municipio de 1.000 o más habitantes, a los que se suma uno más por cada 3.000 personas.
El anterior Ejecutivo de Mariano Rajoy se mostró a favor de eliminar la obligatoriedad referida a las cabinas en un borrador de real decreto que remitió a la Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia (CNMC), organismo que se ha pronunciado en reiteradas ocasiones a favor de sacarlas del servicio universal ante su falta de uso.
