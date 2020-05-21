Estás leyendo: Las ventas bajan un 13,9% en la mayor caída de la industria en 10 años

Coronavirus covid-19 Las ventas bajan un 13,9% en la mayor caída de la industria en 10 años

Desde la aplicación del estado de alarma debido a la pandemia del coronavirus, el cierre de empresas ha aumentado y el nivel de producción ha disminuido, dando como resultado el peor dato desde octubre de 2009.

Evolución de la facturación de la industria en España/ Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE)
Evolución de la facturación de la industria en España. /INE-EPdata.es

MADRID

EUROPA PRESS

En España la situación económica debido a la pandemia del coronavirus y a la aplicación del estado de alarma se está agravando. El cierre de empresas ha aumentado y el nivel de producción ha disminuido, dando como resultado el peor dato económico en las ventas desde octubre de 2009.

Los sectores que peor llevan la crisis sanitaria son el de la energía, con una bajada del 48%, seguidos de los bienes de consumo duraderos, bajando un 27,1%. En tercer lugar, los bienes de equipo bajan en un 24,9% y los bienes intermedios un 12,1%, según el último informe del Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE). La industria farmacéutica es la que sale mejor parada, con una subida del 17,4%, seguida de la industria de la alimentación, que factura un 14,2% más.

La cifra de negocios de la industria disminuye en todas las comunidades autónomas excepto en Extremadura, la única que registra el valor positivo de 6,6%. Al otro lado del espectro se encuentra País Vasco con una bajada del 25,8. Le sigue de cerca Murcia, bajando un 18,1% y Asturias y Navarra, ambos bajando un 17%.

