El Corte Inglés acuerda con los sindicatos distribuir los sueldos en 14 pagas

Los trabajadores de los grandes almacenes recibían ahora 16 pagas por lo que ahora, según los representantes sindicales, la medida supondrá "aumentar el poder adquisitivo mensual de todos los empleados".

Entrada del edificio de El Corte Inglés de Nuevos Ministerios, en Madrid. E.P./Eduardo Parra
MADRID

Actualizado:

Servimedia

El Corte Inglés prorrateará el sueldo de sus empleados en 14 pagas frente a las 16 que abonaba tradicionalmente a petición del Comité Intercentros, que formuló la solicitud con el apoyo de los sindicatos Fasga, CCOO, Fetico y UGT.

Según detalló la compañía, los representantes de los trabajadores trasladaron esta demanda a través del Comité Intercentros el pasado día 13 de febrero con intención de "aumentar el poder adquisitivo mensual de todos los empleados", ya que mantendrá la cuantía económica anual.

Este acuerdo lo han rubricado este martes y entrará en vigor el próximo mes de marzo, permitiendo a los trabajadores del grupo ver incrementada su nómina mensual, ya que se prorratearán dos de las pagas extras (las de abril y octubre) entre las 14 en las que distribuirá ahora su sueldo.

La decisión supondrá además alinearse con la mayoría de las empresas de distribución cuyos empleados reciben su salario anual distribuido en 12 pagas mensuales más las pagas extras de verano y Navidad.

El sindicato Fasga detalló que el acuerdo supondrá "hasta un 16% más de salario al mes por el prorrateo" y "hasta un 6,24% más de salario en 2020 por percibir una paga más".

El sindicato Fasga valoró además que se va a "un sistema más habitual y tradicional de pagas extras (julio y diciembre), que va en paralelo a lo que se realiza en el Sector de la Gran Distribución y a magnitudes como el Salario Mínimo Interprofesional (SMI), las Pensiones y la gran mayoría de las empresas del Sector Público y Privado del país".

Asimismo, Fasga subrayó que implicará tener un sistema salarial "más atractivo para las nuevas incorporaciones", además de "mejorar el posicionamiento institucional sobre los salarios que se perciben en El Corte Inglés".

