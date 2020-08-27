Estás leyendo: El Corte Inglés amplía su oferta de productos sostenibles hasta las 100.000 referencias

El Corte Inglés amplía su oferta de productos sostenibles hasta las 100.000 referencias

Se trata de productos certificados por su origen, diseño o fabricación sostenible, procedentes de economía circular, o de origen local.

Etiquetas de moda sostenible de El Corte Inglés. E.P.
MADRID

Actualizado:

Servimedia

El Corte Inglés amplió este jueves su oferta comercial a más de 100.000 artículos, productos o servicios que cumplen con los criterios estipulados en la Guía de Producto Sostenible elaborada por la compañía junto con expertos y grupos de interés, y que define cuatro programas a seguir tanto por los proveedores de la compañía como por los profesionales del área de compras de la empresa.

En un comunicado, El Corte Inglés explicó que los criterios a seguir tienen que ver con el origen sostenible, con la economía circular, con un diseño y fabricación sostenible y con la cercanía.

Así, establecen como línea a seguir que las materias primas provengan de una fuente o de un programa de abastecimiento sostenible.

En lo referente a la economía circular, El Corte Inglés indicó que los productos han de componerse de material reciclado o regenerado a partir de subproductos de la misma actividad o de otra, como por ejemplo bañadores de nylon reciclado.

También hacen hincapié en la necesidad de que el producto incorpore procesos que minimicen el impacto en diseño, producción o fase de uso. Como ejemplo, la entidad apuntó a los electrodomésticos de clase A+++.

Otro de los aspectos clave para El Corte Inglés es la cercanía, como objetivo para reducción el transportes y fomentar así la economía local, con distintivos como la etiqueta de Hecho en España o la de denominaciones de origen nacionales y de indicación geográficas protegidas.

