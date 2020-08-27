El Corte Inglés amplía su oferta de productos sostenibles hasta las 100.000 referencias

MADRIDActualizado:
El Corte Inglés amplió este jueves su oferta comercial a más de 100.000 artículos, productos o servicios que cumplen con los criterios estipulados en la Guía de Producto Sostenible elaborada por la compañía junto con expertos y grupos de interés, y que define cuatro programas a seguir tanto por los proveedores de la compañía como por los profesionales del área de compras de la empresa.
En un comunicado, El Corte Inglés explicó que los criterios a seguir tienen que ver con el origen sostenible, con la economía circular, con un diseño y fabricación sostenible y con la cercanía.
Así, establecen como línea a seguir que las materias primas provengan de una fuente o de un programa de abastecimiento sostenible.
En lo referente a la economía circular, El Corte Inglés indicó que los productos han de componerse de material reciclado o regenerado a partir de subproductos de la misma actividad o de otra, como por ejemplo bañadores de nylon reciclado.
También hacen hincapié en la necesidad de que el producto incorpore procesos que minimicen el impacto en diseño, producción o fase de uso. Como ejemplo, la entidad apuntó a los electrodomésticos de clase A+++.
Otro de los aspectos clave para El Corte Inglés es la cercanía, como objetivo para reducción el transportes y fomentar así la economía local, con distintivos como la etiqueta de Hecho en España o la de denominaciones de origen nacionales y de indicación geográficas protegidas.
