El Corte Inglés aprueba la fusión con Bricor y renueva a Pizarro como consejero

El gigante de la distribución española espera que con esta fusión "se mejore y complemente la oferta comercial" del grupo.

La presidenta de El Corte Inglés, Marta Álvarez, junto al Consejero Delegado del Retail de la empresa, Víctor del Pozo, y el secretario del Consejo de Administración, Antonio Hernández-Gil. EFE

La junta general de accionistas de El Corte Inglés ha aprobado por unanimidad la fusión por absorción entre sus grandes almacenes y Bricor, así como la renovación de Manuel Pizarro como consejero del grupo.

Marta Álvarez ha presidido por primera vez la junta de accionistas, que se ha celebrado como es tradición en el grupo coincidiendo con el último domingo de agosto.

El gigante de la distribución española espera que con esta fusión "se mejore y complemente la oferta comercial" del grupo, al mismo tiempo que se aprovechan las sinergias entre ambos formatos, tanto en el área de compras como en el de ventas.

La fusión de Bricor llega dos años después de la integración societaria de Hipercor en El Corte Inglés, que permitió a la firma reordenar espacios comerciales para hacerlos "más atractivos y cómodos" para el cliente y mejorar la experiencia de compra del consumidor.

Por otro lado, en la junta general de accionistas, se han aprobado las cuentas anuales, el informe de gestión y la propuesta de aplicación de resultados y se ha renovado a Manuel Pizarro, que cumplía mandato como consejero, tras ser designado miembro del consejo en 2015.

