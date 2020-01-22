El Corte Inglés busca mejorar el rendimiento de sus tiendas, sin decisión sobre posibles cierres

MADRID
El Corte Inglés se halla inmerso en analizar las líneas de negocio y centros comerciales que pueden mejorar sus rendimientos, si bien no ha adoptado ninguna decisión sobre posibles cierres de alguno de ellos, según han informado en fuentes de la compañía.
"A día de hoy todos los grandes centros comerciales de la compañía tienen un resultado bruto de explotación (Ebitda) positivo, a pesar de lo cual se somete constantemente a análisis el posible aumento de su cuenta de explotación, vía transformaciones de su oferta comercial entre otras actuaciones", han señalado las mismas fuentes.
Así, el grupo presidido por Marta Álvarez ha insistido en que analiza "constantemente" las lineas de negocio y centros comerciales que pueden mejorar sus rendimientos.
Según publica este martes El Confidencial, citando documentos internos a los que ha tenido acceso, la cúpula del grupo de grandes almacenes ha puesto encima de la mesa el mayor plan de reestructuración de su historia, que supondrá la venta, el cierre o la transformación de hasta 25 centros comerciales de su red de casi un centenar.
Desde la compañía han señalado que se trata de un documento "antiguo" que "no tiene valor alguno en estos momentos" y que "no hay ninguna decisión definitiva tomada el respecto".
