El Corte Inglés completa la venta de su negocio informático tras el visto bueno de Competencia

MADRIDActualizado:
El Corte Inglés ha completado la venta su filial informática al grupo francés Gfi tras recibir la aprobación correspondiente por parte del organismo de Competencia y el visto bueno del Gobierno, según informó este lunes la compañía.
La compra de Informática El Corte Inglés (Iecisa) se cerró en diciembre de 2019, cuando algunas fuentes valoraron la compañía en un total de entre 350 y 370 millones de euros, y sólo estaba pendiente de los permisos oficiales para su ejecución.
El grupo de distribución prevé dedicar los ingresos de la venta, principalmente, a reducir su deuda como sí indicó cuando anunció la operación.
Según El Corte Inglés, el grupo galo Gfi ha valorado especialmente el know-how de la consultora tecnológica española a la hora de formalizar la oferta, "así como su fuerte posicionamiento tanto en el mercado nacional y portugués como en América Latina".
La transacción permitirá además a su filial informática iniciar una nueva etapa de crecimiento de la mano de un gran grupo especializado y con amplia presencia internacional. Ambas empresas podrán generar sinergias, además de acceder a nuevos mercados.
El grupo tecnológico resultante del acuerdo contará con una plantilla de más de 23.000 personas y una cifra de negocios de más de 2.300 millones de euros. Asimismo, continuará prestando servicios al Grupo El Corte Inglés dentro del marco de la transformación digital que lleva a cabo la empresa de distribución española.
Informática El Corte Inglés, especializada en consultoría tecnológica, fue fundada en 1988 y en el último ejercicio económico (cerrado a 28 de febrero de 2019) alcanzó una cifra de negocios de 703 millones de euros.
Por su parte, el Grupo GFI, presente en más de 22 países, es un proveedor de servicios IT de valor añadido y software. Con aproximadamente 20.000 empleados, generó una cifra de negocios de 1.395 millones de euros en 2018.
