El Corte Ingles concede una gratificación de 300 euros a los trabajadores de sus supermercados

MADRID
La dirección de El Cortes Inglés ha decidido conceder una gratificación de 300 euros a los empleados de sus supermercados y tiendas Supercor, la única actividad que permanece abierta durante el estado de alarma en el grupo de grandes almacenes.
El gigante de la distribución mantiene operativos alrededor de 300 establecimientos comerciales que incluyen las áreas de alimentación y gran consumo de los centros de El Corte Inglés, todos los supermercados Supercor, y los hipermercados Hipercor.
Su personal (cajeras, reponedores, de reparto…) recibirá una gratificación en reconocimiento al "esfuerzo adicional y entusiasmo con el que están realizando" su trabajo durante la emergencia sanitaria. El pago no será en efectivo, sino mediante una tarjeta regalo.
Las áreas de alimentación se han visto reforzadas con personal de otras áreas de los grandes almacenes, para atender tareas como los pedidos online con recogida de mercancía en el aparcamiento de los centros comerciales (el servicio Click&Car, que se ha intensificado). Este personal auxiliar, que se ha ido incorporando progresivamente, recibirá previsiblemente también una gratificación, pero por otro importe menor.
El grupo de grandes almacenes subraya que todo el personal que está trabajando en sus supermercados cuentan con todas las medidas de protección necesarias en esta situación de alerta sanitaria.
Además, el Corte Inglés ha puesto en marcha una serie de medidas adicionales de protección y ayuda a las personas mayores y más vulnerables, como acceso preferente al establecimiento comercial en las primeras horas de apertura, y líneas de caja especiales, en las que tienen prioridad.
