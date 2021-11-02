El Corte Inglés contratará a 6.000 personas para reforzar la campaña de Navidad

MADRIDActualizado:
El Corte Inglés contratará a alrededor de 6.000 personas para reforzar su plantilla durante la campaña de Navidad, con el objetivo de cubrir puestos fundamentalmente en las áreas de juguetería, alimentación y hostelería.
Así lo anunció este martes la compañía en un comunicado en el que resaltó que "con este refuerzo de profesionales se pretende mejorar la experiencia de compra para el cliente y ofrecer el mejor servicio".
Los trabajadores contratados para la campaña se integrarán en las tareas habituales de la actividad comercial dentro de las diferentes áreas, así como en servicios especiales para estas fechas, como el empaquetado de regalos, y otras labores auxiliares, según explicó la compañía.
El Corte Inglés indicó también que, para la incorporación de estos trabajadores, ha desarrollado un programa de formación "que les permitirá adecuarse a las funciones de venta y atención al cliente que les sean encomendados".
Los interesados en trabajar en la campaña de Navidad en los centros de El Corte Inglés podrán enviar su curriculum vitae a través del portal de empleo de la compañía, empleo.elcorteingles.es.
