El Corte Inglés contratará a más de 9.000 personas para la campaña de Navidad

Los centros de El Corte Inglés incorporarán para la campaña de Navidad a más de 9.000 personas que cubrirán diferentes puestos relacionados con la venta y la atención al cliente, según ha informado el grupo de distribución.
Con este refuerzo de profesionales, la firma pretende mejorar la experiencia de compra para el cliente y ofrecer "el mejor servicio y la calidad que caracterizan a la compañía".
Estos nuevos profesionales se integrarán en las tareas habituales de la actividad comercial dentro de las áreas de moda, complementos, hogar y decoración, electrónica, juguetería, ocio, deportes, alimentación, así como en servicios especiales para estas fechas tan señaladas como el empaquetado de regalos.
Para incorporar a estos profesionales a la actividad comercial, la empresa ha desarrollado un programa de formación que les permitirá adecuarse a las funciones de venta y atención al cliente que les sean encomendados.
Además, El Corte Inglés ha resaltado que centrará sus esfuerzos durante la campaña de Navidad en ofrecer una propuesta comercial "muy atractiva y novedosa, con productos innovadores y adaptados a todos los gustos".
