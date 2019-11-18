Público
El Corte Inglés contratará a más de 9.000 personas para la campaña de Navidad

El personal eventual se integrará en las tareas habituales de la actividad comercial de los grandes almacenes, así como en servicios especiales como el empaquetado de regalos.

Una mujer con bolsas de El Corte Inglés, con sus compras navideñas. E.P./ Eduardo Parra

Los centros de El Corte Inglés incorporarán para la campaña de Navidad a más de 9.000 personas que cubrirán diferentes puestos relacionados con la venta y la atención al cliente, según ha informado el grupo de distribución.

Con este refuerzo de profesionales, la firma pretende mejorar la experiencia de compra para el cliente y ofrecer "el mejor servicio y la calidad que caracterizan a la compañía".

Estos nuevos profesionales se integrarán en las tareas habituales de la actividad comercial dentro de las áreas de moda, complementos, hogar y decoración, electrónica, juguetería, ocio, deportes, alimentación, así como en servicios especiales para estas fechas tan señaladas como el empaquetado de regalos.

Para incorporar a estos profesionales a la actividad comercial, la empresa ha desarrollado un programa de formación que les permitirá adecuarse a las funciones de venta y atención al cliente que les sean encomendados.

Además, El Corte Inglés ha resaltado que centrará sus esfuerzos durante la campaña de Navidad en ofrecer una propuesta comercial "muy atractiva y novedosa, con productos innovadores y adaptados a todos los gustos".

