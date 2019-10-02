Público
El Corte Inglés crea una unidad de negocio para la promoción y gestión de activos inmobiliarios

El grupo de grandes almacenes fusionará tres divisiones (Obras y Construcciones, Explotación y Gestión de Activos Inmobiliarios, y El Corte Inglés Empresas) y colocará al frente de la filial a Javier Catena.

Fachada del establecimiento de El Corte Inglés de la madrileña plaza de Callao. EFE/Luca Piergiovanni

El Corte Inglés creará una unidad de negocio especializada en la promoción, construcción y gestión de activos inmobiliarios que se denominará El Corte Inglés Real Estate, según ha informado la empresa en un comunicado.

En concreto, esta nueva unidad de negocio integrará a todas las áreas del grupo relacionadas con la actividad inmobiliaria y aprovechará la experiencia de sus equipos de construcción, arquitectura, ingeniería, proyectos y obras, interiorismo y decoración, entre otros.

La operación se enmarca dentro de la estrategia diseñada por el consejero delegado de la compañía, Víctor del Pozo, para generar un mayor valor añadido a los inmuebles y mejorar su rentabilidad.

El Corte Inglés fusionará tres divisiones: Obras y Construcciones, Explotación y Gestión de Activos Inmobiliarios, y El Corte Inglés Empresas.

Al frente de esta nueva unidad de negocio de El Corte Inglés estará como primer ejecutivo Javier Catena, que cuenta con una amplia experiencia y reconocimiento en el mercado inmobiliario.

