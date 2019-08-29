El Corte Inglés ficha a un ex alto cargo de Agricultura como director de Relaciones Institucionales

El Corte Inglés ha fichado a Carlos Cabanas, el que fuera secretario general del Ministerio de Agricultura con Isabel García Tejerina, como director de Relaciones Institucionales, Regulación y RSC del grupo, según han confirmado fuentes de la compañía.
Cabanas da el salto a la empresa privada y se incorporará al gigante de la distribución española en septiembre tras dejar su puesto en la Consejería de Agricultura, Pesca y Alimentación de la Embajada de España en Italia, donde ocupaba el cargo de consejero y representante permanente adjunto ante la Organización de las Naciones Unidas para la Alimentación y la Agricultura (FAO).
El fichaje por El Corte Inglés llega después de que la Oficina de Conflicto de Intereses diera luz verde a que el ex secretario general de Agricultura y Alimentación entre 2014 y 2018, fiche por los grandes almacenes, según ha adelantado El Confidencial Digital.
Carlos Cabanas, veterinario del Cuerpo Nacional, ha tenido una carrera ligada a la Administración española agrícola y pesquera, donde ha ejercido también el cargo de director general de producciones y mercados agrarios en el Ministerio.
Con anterioridad, había desempeñado los cargos de subdirector general de productos ganaderos del Fondo Español de Garantía Agraria (FEGA), de acciones de desarrollo rural, de alimentación animal y ganadería, y de alimentación animal y zootecnia, mientras que también cuenta con amplia experiencia en Bruselas, donde ocupó el puesto de consejero de Agricultura, Pesca y Alimentación en la representación permanente de España ante la Unión Europea.
Cabanas, que ha estado 30 años en la Administración, también ha desempeñado el puesto de vocal asesor en el Gabinete Técnico de la Subsecretaría del entonces Ministerio de Agricultura, Pesca y Alimentación, y los de subdirector general de recursos marinos y acuicultura, y de acuerdos y organizaciones regionales de pesca en su dilatada trayectoria profesional.
