El Corte Inglés reduce su consumo eléctrico casi un 25% en cinco años

MADRIDActualizado:
El Corte Inglés ha reducido su consumo eléctrico casi un 25% en los últimos cinco años, una cifra influida por el descenso en 2020 del 10,7% como consecuencia del estado de alarma y las restricciones en la actividad comercial por la pandemia de Covid-19.
La disminución interanual es equivalente al consumo de unos 43.000 hogares en un año, al alcanzar los 141.538.632 kilovatios por hora, informó este lunes la compañía en una nota de prensa.
Asimismo, El Corte Inglés aseguró que en el ejercicio 2020 el 100% de la electricidad suministrada al grupo en España y el 55% en Portugal procede exclusivamente de fuentes de energías renovables en línea "con el objetivo de reducir la huella ambiental de su actividad implementando nuevas medidas respetuosas con el medio ambiente".
En relación con ello, la empresa tiene implantado "un proyecto de Control de Consumos" que le permite aumentar "el conocimiento del uso que se realiza de la energía, identificar comportamientos, comparaciones y anomalías en cada uno de los distintos sistemas consumidores". El Corte Inglés cuenta actualmente más de 4.000 puntos de telemedida integrados en la mayoría de los centros, detalló la firma.
Por otro lado, la empresa ha informado por primera vez en este 2020 sobre su impacto en materia climática a través de CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project), "una organización sin ánimo de lucro que dirige la plataforma de divulgación ambiental líder en el mundo", señaló la compañía.
Además, El Corte Inglés afirmó haber avanzado "en el proceso de implantación de nuevos puntos de recarga para vehículos eléctricos en los centros comerciales" y detalló que cuenta con más de 200 puntos de recarga en sus establecimientos, "que equivalen a una cesión gratuita a sus clientes de 327.608 kilovatios por hora".
