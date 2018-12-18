El Corte Inglés vende dos centros en Madrid a Unibail-Rodamco por 160 millones

El Corte Inglés ha vendido dos de los centros que tiene en sendos centros comerciales de Madrid, en concreto, los situados en La Vaguada y Parquesur (Leganés), a la multinacional inmobiliaria Unibail-Rodamco por unos 160 millones de euros, confirmaron fuentes de la compañía.
El grupo que preside Jesús Nuño de la Rosa destinará el importe obtenido con la venta a reducir deuda. La compañía seguirá ocupando estos centros en régimen de alquiler, tras firmar un contrato de arrendamiento a largo plazo.
El diario Cinco Días, que adelanta la noticia, señala que en Parquesur, Unibail-Rodamco será el casero de El Corte Inglés en una tienda de 20.000 metros cuadrados, y en La Vaguada de otra de 20.200.
Con esta desinversión, El Corte Inglés prosigue con su estrategia de venta de activos inmobiliarios no estratégicos.
Fuentes de la compañía explicaron que no hay un plan de desinversiones establecido como tal, sino que el grupo explora operaciones de esta índole para reducir su deuda financiera, que a 31 de agosto se situaba en 3.652 millones de euros.
