Crece la deuda pública de Francia y supera por primera vez a la italiana

El volumen de deuda pública gala asciende a 2.358.897 millones frente a 2.358.537 millones de la italiana.

El presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron. - EFE

Francia se pone a la cabeza de la deuda en Europa. La deuda pública francesa creció en el primer trimestre del año un 2,7% y ha alcanzado los 2,358 billones de euros. Esto se traduce en prácticamente un 100% del PIB. Es la primera vez que el volumen de la deuda francesa es la más elevada de los países miembros en términos absolutos, incluso por encima de la de Italia. 

El volumen bruto de la deuda pública de Francia asciende a 2.358.897 millones frente a 2.358.537 millones de deuda italiana, según recoge El Economista. Italia estuvo cerca de ser expedientada por su elevado nivel de deuda que llega al 134% del PIB. Francia ha superado ahora a Italia en volumen de deuda, aunque respecto al PIB se sitúa en el 99,7%, según los datos del Eurostat.

 La deuda de la Eurozona ha superado por primera vez los 10 billones de euros al cierre del primer trimestre de 2019, cifra que representa un incremento de 149.944 millones respecto a los tres meses anteriores. Los países más endeudados son Grecia (181,9%), Italia (134%), Portugal (123%), y Chipre (105%), que su vez superan el umbral del 100%, mientras que los que tienen un menor nivel de deuda son Estonia (8,1%), Bulgaria (21,2%) y Luxemburgo (21,3%).

