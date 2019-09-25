La crisis de los cigarrillos electrónicos frustra la fusión de Philip Morris y Altria 

Los gigantes del tabaco Philip Morris International y Altria Group han descartado sus conversaciones de fusión, ya que el fabricante de cigarrillos electrónicos Juul Labs, respaldado por Altria, ha profundizado aún más su crisis y ha dicho que suspenderá la publicidad en Estados Unidos.
El abandono de las conversaciones, anunciado el miércoles, se produce en un momento en el que los cigarrillos electrónicos y el vapeo se enfrentan a un intenso escrutinio regulatorio y sanitario. Juul, en la que Altria tiene una participación del 35%, se enfrenta a la prohibición de algunos productos en EEUU y dijo que su director general Kevin Burns iba a dimitir, y que suspendería toda la publicidad televisiva, impresa y digital en Estados Unidos.
Philip Morris y Altria, al anunciar el final de sus conversaciones, dijeron que en su lugar se centrarían en el lanzamiento conjunto en EEUU de un producto para calentar el tabaco iQOS.
"Después de muchas deliberaciones, las empresas han acordado centrarse en el lanzamiento de iQOS en EEUU como parte de su interés mutuo por lograr un futuro libre de humo", dijo André Calantzopoulos, CEO de Philip Morris.
El producto iQOS no es un dispositivo de vapeo típico, sino que calienta paquetes de tabaco molido en un aerosol lleno de nicotina.
Los dispositivos de Juul, sin embargo, vaporizan un líquido que contiene nicotina, y estos cigarrillos electrónicos han sido los más afectados por las medidas regulatorias.
El acuerdo habría hecho que las compañías tabacaleras se volvieran a fusionar una década después de su escisión y crearan un peso pesado en la industria.
"No nos sorprende tanto dada la duración de las negociaciones y la letanía de titulares (negativos) sobre la FDA y la salud", escribió en una nota Bonnie Herzog, analista de Wells Fargo. "Nos parece que las conversaciones se desmoronaron por lo de Juul".
