A pesar de la presión de activistas, inversores y Gobiernos, la mayoría de los 50 bancos más grandes del mundo no han hecho compromisos financieros sostenibles para responder a los riesgos del cambio climático y continúan financiando combustibles fósiles, según las conclusiones de un informe del Instituto de Recursos Mundiales (WRI por sus siglas en inglés).
El WRI, con sede en Washington, presentó su nueva herramienta Green Target Tool, que analiza y compara los compromisos públicos de los 50 bancos privados más grandes del mundo para hacer frente al cambio climático, y concluyó que, hasta julio, sólo 23 de los 50 bancos privados más grandes del mundo se habían comprometido a financiar proyectos para energía sostenible.
Entre esos 23 bancos con compromisos, el nivel medio anual de financiación a combustibles fósiles entre 2016 y 2018 es casi el doble de la cantidad anual de compromisos financieros sostenibles. Sólo siete bancos han incluido objetivos anuales de financiación sostenible superiores a la cantidad de financiación que proporcionan para las transacciones relacionadas con los combustibles fósiles.
Los bancos han asumido compromisos financieros sostenibles durante más de una década, pero el número de anuncios al respecto aumentó en el período previo a la Cumbre de París sobre el cambio climático de 2015 y sigue aumentando de forma constante.
En vísperas de la Cumbre de Acción Climática de las Naciones Unidas de la semana pasada, varios bancos, entre ellos ABN Amro y Amalgamated Bank, anunciaron que adoptarán medidas para mejorar la transparencia de sus inversiones a fin de medir sus respuestas al cambio climático.
Otro grupo de más de 130 bancos, entre ellos Deutsche Bank, Citigroup y Barclays, anunciaron que adoptarían los principios de banca responsable respaldados por Naciones Unidas con el fin de presionar a las empresas y a los Gobiernos para que actúen con rapidez para evitar un catastrófico calentamiento global.
