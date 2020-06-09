Estás leyendo: Las aerolíneas tendrán pérdidas de hasta 84.000 millones de dólares por la crisis sanitaria

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Crisis coronavirus Las aerolíneas tendrán pérdidas de hasta 84.000 millones de dólares por la crisis sanitaria

"Financieramente, 2020 será el peor año en la historia de la aviación", ha confirmado el director general de la IATA, Alexandre de Juniac.

Aviones de British Airways, una de las aerolíneas del holding IAG,en el aeropuerto de Heathrow. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Aviones de British Airways, una de las aerolíneas del holding IAG,en el aeropuerto de Heathrow./ REUTERS - Simon Dawson

MADRID

REUTERS

La pandemia del coronavirus le costará a la industria de las aerolíneas 84.000 millones de dólares, un valor récord. 2020 se convertirá en el "peor año en la historia de la aviación", según pronosticó el martes el principal organismo mundial del sector.

La Asociación Internacional de Transporte Aéreo (IATA) dijo en unas proyecciones actualizadas que espera que el tráfico de pasajeros aumente un 55% en 2021 desde el nivel de este año, aunque se mantendrá un 29% por debajo del de 2019.

A medida que se reanudan los viajes aéreos en diversas partes del mundo, las aerolíneas calculan el coste de las semanas de paralización, que conlleva un aumento de la deuda y una menor perspectiva de demanda futura.

Alexandre de Juniac (IATA): "2020 será el peor año en la historia de la aviación

La entidad ha estimado un perjuicio adicional de 15.800 millones de dólares para el sector en 2021, rozando los 100.000 millones de dólares en concepto de pérdidas. Esto se debe principalmente a la crisis sanitaria mundial, pues la recuperación del tráfico aéreo sigue muy por debajo de los niveles previos a la pandemia, a lo que se debe añadir que las aerolíneas han reducido sus tarifas para recuperar clientes.

Entretanto, la IATA ha instado a los Estados a abstenerse de tomar medidas de cuarentena que impidan la mayoría de los viajes, argumentando que las medidas de seguridad a bordo son adecuadas.

"Estas medidas deberían dar a los Estados la confianza necesaria para abrir las fronteras sin medidas de cuarentena", ha asegurado el director general de la IATA, Alexandre de Juniac.

Más noticias de Economía

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público