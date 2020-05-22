MADRIDActualizado:
La morosidad de los créditos concedidos por los bancos, cajas y cooperativas a particulares y empresas se situó provisionalmente en el 4,8% el pasado mes de marzo, prácticamente en línea con el mes precedente, que se colocó en el 4,82%.
Asimismo, según los datos del Banco de España, esta cifra supone un recorte en la mora bancaria de casi un punto porcentual con respecto a marzo de 2019, cuando se situaba en el 5,73%.
Las provisiones de las entidades financieras se situaron en 36.983 millones de euros en marzo de 2020, un 12% menos que un año antes, pero un 3% superiores a las del mes inmediatamente precedente, coincidiendo con el inicio de la crisis sanitaria del coronavirus.
La tasa de mora inició su tendencia ascendente a raíz de la pasada crisis económica y financiera en España, sobrepasando el umbral del 5% en noviembre de 2009 por primera vez desde 1996.
La ratio continuó ascendiendo hasta cerrar 2013 en el máximo histórico del 13,61%, un punto de inflexión a partir del cual comenzó a descender año tras año.
Los créditos dudosos sumaron 57.340 millones de euros el pasado mes de marzo, un 16,71% por debajo del cuarto mes del ejercicio precedente. Respecto a la variación mensual, el saldo se elevó un 0,5%.
Por su parte, el crédito total del sector subió un 1% después de tres meses consecutivos a la baja, hasta 1,195 billones de euros. Respecto a marzo de 2019, el crédito total se redujo un 0,57%.
