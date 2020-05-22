Estás leyendo: La morosidad se mantiene en marzo, mientras los bancos elevan sus provisiones

Crisis del coronavirus La morosidad se mantiene en marzo, mientras los bancos elevan sus provisiones

Los créditos dudosos sumaron 57.340 millones de euros, un 0,5% más que un mes antes.

Edificio del Banco de España en Málaga. E.P./Álex Zea
Edificio del Banco de España en Málaga. E.P./Álex Zea

MADRID

Actualizado:

EUROPA PRESS

La morosidad de los créditos concedidos por los bancos, cajas y cooperativas a particulares y empresas se situó provisionalmente en el 4,8% el pasado mes de marzo, prácticamente en línea con el mes precedente, que se colocó en el 4,82%.

Asimismo, según los datos del Banco de España, esta cifra supone un recorte en la mora bancaria de casi un punto porcentual con respecto a marzo de 2019, cuando se situaba en el 5,73%.

Las provisiones de las entidades financieras se situaron en 36.983 millones de euros en marzo de 2020, un 12% menos que un año antes, pero un 3% superiores a las del mes inmediatamente precedente, coincidiendo con el inicio de la crisis sanitaria del coronavirus.

La tasa de mora inició su tendencia ascendente a raíz de la pasada crisis económica y financiera en España, sobrepasando el umbral del 5% en noviembre de 2009 por primera vez desde 1996.

La ratio continuó ascendiendo hasta cerrar 2013 en el máximo histórico del 13,61%, un punto de inflexión a partir del cual comenzó a descender año tras año.

Los créditos dudosos sumaron 57.340 millones de euros el pasado mes de marzo, un 16,71% por debajo del cuarto mes del ejercicio precedente. Respecto a la variación mensual, el saldo se elevó un 0,5%.

Por su parte, el crédito total del sector subió un 1% después de tres meses consecutivos a la baja, hasta 1,195 billones de euros. Respecto a marzo de 2019, el crédito total se redujo un 0,57%.

