Crisis covid Latam, la mayor aerolínea de América Latina, se declara en quiebra 

El grupo de aerolíneas, que cuenta con Delta Airlines entre sus accionistas, no ha aguantado más el parón provocado por la pandemia del la covid-19 y trabajará bajo mínimos mientras reorganiza sus cuentas.

Avión a punto de despegar. Oscar J. Barroso / Europa Press.
Latam, la principal aerolínea de América Latina, con filiales en Chile, Perú, Colombia, Ecuador y EE.UU se ha declarado en quiebra , según ha comunicado este martes. Las filiales en Argentina, Brasil y Paraguay no están incluidas en esta solicitud.

La compañía ha anunciado una reorganización para asegurar su sostenibilidad a largo plazo al no poder cumplir actualmente con los plazos financieros tras la caída del negocio causada por la pandemia de la covid-19, aunque asegura que seguirá operando vuelos de pasajeros y de carga, ya que afirman que Latam y sus filiales continuarán operando con este tipo de servicios sujetos a la demanda de los mismos y las restricciones de viajes.

Latam ha solicitado la protección del Capítulo 11 en Estados Unidos, lo que permitirá a la aerolínea chilena continuar operando bajo mínimos mientras reorganiza sus cuentas.

El grupo ha apuntado que está buscando apoyo financiero de sus accionistas, de los gobiernos de Chile, Brasil, Colombia y Perú, de la familia chilena Cueto y de Qatar Airways, de hasta 900 millones de dólares para proteger empleos en la medida que sea posible y minimizar la disrupción de sus operaciones.

