madrid
Latam, la principal aerolínea de América Latina, con filiales en Chile, Perú, Colombia, Ecuador y EE.UU se ha declarado en quiebra , según ha comunicado este martes. Las filiales en Argentina, Brasil y Paraguay no están incluidas en esta solicitud.
La compañía ha anunciado una reorganización para asegurar su sostenibilidad a largo plazo al no poder cumplir actualmente con los plazos financieros tras la caída del negocio causada por la pandemia de la covid-19, aunque asegura que seguirá operando vuelos de pasajeros y de carga, ya que afirman que Latam y sus filiales continuarán operando con este tipo de servicios sujetos a la demanda de los mismos y las restricciones de viajes.
Latam ha solicitado la protección del Capítulo 11 en Estados Unidos, lo que permitirá a la aerolínea chilena continuar operando bajo mínimos mientras reorganiza sus cuentas.
El grupo ha apuntado que está buscando apoyo financiero de sus accionistas, de los gobiernos de Chile, Brasil, Colombia y Perú, de la familia chilena Cueto y de Qatar Airways, de hasta 900 millones de dólares para proteger empleos en la medida que sea posible y minimizar la disrupción de sus operaciones.
